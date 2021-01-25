Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

