WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,058,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 25.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

