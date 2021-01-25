WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in WNS were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.