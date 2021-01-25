Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLW. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.81. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,557. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

