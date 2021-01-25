Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 952,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

