Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 368.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.27. 422,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.