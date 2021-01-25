Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 803,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

