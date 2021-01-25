Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.51. 47,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $260.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

