Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.94.

Shares of WING stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

