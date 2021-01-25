William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

DFS stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.