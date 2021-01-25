William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $315.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.35. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.