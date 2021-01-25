WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.54) on Thursday. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,564 ($33.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,573.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,218.56.

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

