WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.19. 15,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,827. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.