Welch Group LLC Sells 116,665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,665 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

