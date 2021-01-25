Welch Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $202.02 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

