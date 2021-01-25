Welch Group LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

DUK stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

