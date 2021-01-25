Welch Group LLC Has $41.14 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $117.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

