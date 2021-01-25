Welch Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $328.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

