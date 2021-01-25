Welch Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $86.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

