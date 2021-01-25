Welch Group LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

