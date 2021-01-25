Welch Group LLC Buys 1,558 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $339.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.34 and its 200-day moving average is $371.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

