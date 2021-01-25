Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.