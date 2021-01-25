Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

1/25/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $256.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Shares of VRTS opened at $225.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $239.99.

Get Virtus Investment Partners Inc alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.