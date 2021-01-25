Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) recently:

1/25/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

1/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

1/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

