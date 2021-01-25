Wedbush Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $49.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

