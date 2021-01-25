Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,541,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.