Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.38. 19,037,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,168,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. The company has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

