Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $55.03. 1,420,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

