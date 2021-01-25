Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $47.84. 262,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

