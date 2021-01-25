Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,786 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.23. 3,291,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,872. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

