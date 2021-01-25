Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 290 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,241. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

