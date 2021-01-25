We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after buying an additional 758,939 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $78.15 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

