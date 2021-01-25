We Are One Seven LLC Sells 88 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $324.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.