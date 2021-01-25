We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,862.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock worth $8,564,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

