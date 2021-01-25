We Are One Seven LLC Sells 232 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $215.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

