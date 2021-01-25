We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.