We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,363 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

