We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

