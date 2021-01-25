We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $119.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

