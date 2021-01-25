We Are One Seven LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.