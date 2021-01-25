We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.03 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

