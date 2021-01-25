WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Reaches $97.89 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $97.89 million and $48.00 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

