Waves Price Hits $7.19 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00020887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $749.38 million and approximately $133.28 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010239 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,156,248 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.