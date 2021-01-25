Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. 1,542,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.