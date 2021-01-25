Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect lower costs, impact of low rates and worsening asset quality. Near-zero interest rates, along with no chance of a hike in the near term, are expected to hamper the company's net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to the bank’s investments in technology upgrades) are likely to continue hurting the bottom line to some extent in the near term. However, decent growth in loan balances and a strong liquidity position are expected to keep supporting profitability. Also, given its earnings strength, the company will likely be able to sustain efficient capital deployments.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Washington Federal stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $35.75.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

