Warburg Research Reiterates “€142.50” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €142.50 ($167.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.95 ($137.59).

ETR:WCH opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €123.75 ($145.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is €115.58 and its 200 day moving average is €91.95.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

