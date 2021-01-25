Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $4,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.82. 207,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $412.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

