Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

WBA traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

