W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,311.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $119,135.73 and $32,311.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 69.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

