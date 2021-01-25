Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $222.45 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

